The city of Fullerton has authorized a settlement offer in its civil lawsuit against the Friends for Fullerton’s Future Blog (FFFF) and two of its bloggers, Joshua Ferguson and David Curlee. The settlement, approved by the Fullerton City Council (in a 3-2 vote) during a Special Closed Session meeting held on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 12, requires the return of confidential City documents in the possession of FFFF bloggers but also has the City retracting its claim that the bloggers acted illegally in accessing the documents from the City’s Dropbox account. The statement, part of the full settlement agreement made available by the City immediately following the May 12 meeting, appears below.