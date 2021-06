Amazon Prime Video doesn’t need to be great. It just needs to be good enough. Amazon’s recent purchase of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios is rich with opportunities for new content based on beloved film franchises such as James Bond and “Rocky.” But the online marketplace doesn’t have to compete with Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu for viewers of its movies and shows, say Northeastern scholars—it just has to offer content good enough that families on the fence about subscribing to Amazon Prime decide it’s worth the plunge.