Chief Hoskin, Deputy Chief Warner sign executive order giving Cherokee Nation employees two hours of paid mental wellness leave monthly

Mendocino County Deputy CEO Darcie Antle has been appointed as the Assistant Chief Executive Officer effective May 30, 2021. Ms. Antle has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Mendocino since 2017. She is also the Mendocino County Disaster Recovery Finance Director and the COVID-19 Vaccine Coordinator. Prior to onboarding with the County of Mendocino, Ms. Antle served as the Regional Director of Operations for the Northern California Network of Adventist Health and the California Medical Group where she managed the revenue cycle and oversaw strategic operations for physician groups across Mendocino, Lake, and Sonoma counties. In addition to experience, she holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Organizational Behavior from the University of San Francisco and a Master of Science Degree in Health Care Services from St. Mary’s College. Antle has been an instructor for both Mendocino College and Mendocino County Office of Education. Antle is an active member of the community and has served on numerous boards and commissions, and is a past president of the Rotary Club of South Ukiah.