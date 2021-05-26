Cancel
Chief Hoskin, Deputy Chief Warner sign executive order giving Cherokee Nation employees two hours of paid mental wellness leave monthly

By Press Pool
indiancountrytoday.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincipal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner signed an executive order Tuesday providing all Cherokee Nation government employees with a total of two hours of paid mental wellness leave each month. Chief Hoskin also announced future plans to build walking trails at tribal facilities for employees and citizens to improve their physical and mental health.

indiancountrytoday.com
