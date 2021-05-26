3 Los Angeles Clippers who must step up in Dallas
Down 0-2 after losing the first two games at home, these three Los Angeles Clippers must step up as the series moves to Dallas. The Los Angeles Clippers have high expectations, to the point rest for their top two players during the regular season takes priority with an eye on the playoffs. So Tuesday night’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks, and being down 0-2 in their first round series with back-to-back losses at home, is not part of the plan.fansided.com