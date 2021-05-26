3 Los Angeles Clippers who must step up in Dallas

The LA Clippers returned to the win column on Tuesday, as they took on the Toronto Raptors in the Canadians’ home away from home in Tampa, Florida and won 115-96. The Clippers kicked off a four-game road trip to end the regular season with the win, which admittedly featured a shorthanded Raptors side, but while LA’s performance was a bit shaggy as they failed to really put their opponent away, they got the win and it does not appear anyone got hurt on the night.