Mega Bog :: Station to Station
Mega Bog—the art-pop playground of Erin Birgy—returns with “Station to Station,” the first taste off her new album, Life, And Another, due July 23 on Paradise of Bachelors. And while Birgy is no doubt cut from a similar cloth of ephemeral swagger as the Thin White Duke, the title seems mostly coincidental. Here, she moves about in prismatic, somber synths, reflecting on transformations of the soul. “Take me to the wood to find what’s wicked and pure again,” she sings, the words taking on an air of alchemy and séance.aquariumdrunkard.com