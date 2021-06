Here are some African elephants having a good time. (SOUNDBITE OF ELEPHANTS TRUMPETING) GARCIA-NAVARRO: For almost half a century, Joyce Poole has been listening to what elephants have to say and studying the way they behave and communicate in national parks in Kenya and Mozambique. Now she and her husband Petter Granli have created the African Elephant Ethogram, a comprehensive audio-visual library of the animals. And that database was open to the public this past week. Joyce Poole, who is also a National Geographic explorer, joins us now from Sandefjord in Norway. Welcome to the program.