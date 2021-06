The possible locked substance use disorder treatment facility in Yolo County got over another hurdle this week after it passed through the California assembly. Assembly Bill 1542, or Hope Yolo, would allow the county to create a pilot treatment program in Yolo County for those convicted of a “drug-motivated felony” that would otherwise place them in jail or prison. Participants would also engage in an outpatient or a “step-down facility” after release and would be able to have their offense removed from their record.