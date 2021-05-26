Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn is giving us major Kate Middleton vibes in her gingham dress
Christine Quinn was glowing as she hit the set of E!’s Daily Pop - and we couldn’t stop staring at her summer chic ensemble. Just one week after the Selling Sunset star welcomed her first child (incredible, right?!), the new mom stunned in an Alessandra Rich stretch knit baby blue and white gingham dress that gave us total Duchess of Cambridge vibes when she appeared on the show Tuesday.www.hellomagazine.com