Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Stacktrace Podcast 137: “State of the Union nap”

By Guilherme Rambo
9to5Mac
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWDC preparations, the challenge of building features that rely on wireless communication between devices, Apple’s latest accessibility announcements, and another semi-deep dive into Swift’s Result Builders feature. Sponsored by WALTR PRO for Mac: Make it easy to transfer virtually any file (in any format) to your iPhone, iPad, iPod and...

9to5mac.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of The Union#Apple News#Iphone App#Twitter Inc#Mac App Store#Waltr Pro#The App Store#Links Subscribe#Pillow#Feature#Sleep#Today#Wireless Communication#Wwdc Preparations#9to5mac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
iPod
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Youtube
News Break
iPad
Related
Electronicspocketnow.com

This is why AirPods Max and Pro won’t support Apple Music lossless audio

Earlier today, Apple announced that Apple Music is marrying Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for its entire catalog of audio content. In addition to it, over 75 million songs will be available to stream in lossless quality. But as soon as the announcement was made, an online debate and lots of confusion around audio codecs emerged, whether Bluetooth transmission can handle a bitrate high enough to support truly ‘lossless music’ and what devices actually support this experience. Well, Apple has confirmed that lossless audio streaming is not supported on any AirPods model. Not even the $549 AirPods Max.
PoliticsTexas Monthly

Announcing Our New Podcast, ‘State of Mind’

After a visit here in the sixties, John Steinbeck once wrote, famously, that “Texas is a state of mind.” And although he was a Californian, he wasn’t wrong. There really is something different about Texas. On our new show, State of Mind, you’ll hear stories about what makes life in the Lone Star State special, and meet characters who make this state what it is. Join executive editor Katy Vine over eight weeks this summer for the first season of State of Mind. We’ll feature Texas Monthly writers and contributors sharing personal stories about love, loss, and belonging, and reported pieces that will bring hidden corners of Texas to life.
Computersloopinsight.com

macOS Monterey

Apple today previewed macOS Monterey, the latest version of the world’s most advanced desktop operating system. macOS Monterey comes with new ways for users to connect, get more done, and work more fluidly across their Apple devices. SharePlay, a new feature in FaceTime, lets users share experiences together, and Shared with You makes it easy to discover and enjoy content shared through Messages right in Photos, Safari, Apple Podcasts, Apple News, and the Apple TV app. A major update to Safari features a gorgeous streamlined tab bar and powerful tab organization with Tab Groups, Shortcuts comes to the Mac to automate everyday tasks, and Focus helps users stay on task and reduce distractions. Additionally, Universal Control and AirPlay to Mac are new Continuity features that offer more ways to work effortlessly across Apple devices. macOS Monterey will support the broadest lineup of Macs in history, including the latest iMac, MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini, as well as Apple’s Intel-based Macs.
ComputersNeowin

Apple announces macOS Monterey with updated Safari, FaceTime, and more

Apple announced the next major version of its desktop operating system, macOS Monterey at WWDC 2021 today. According to Apple, the latest software update for Macs is aimed to add new ways to connect with friends and family, stay focused, and work smarter across all Apple devices. The new name follows Apple's California landmark-based naming scheme for macOS releases that started with the launch of OS X Mavericks in 2013.
Cell PhonesMac Observer

Apple Introduces ShazamKit With Audio Recognition Features

On Monday Apple announced ShazamKit that helps developers bring audio recognition into their apps. With ShazamKit, developers can use the Apple-owned Shazam library to match music or build a custom music catalog using audio from video, podcasts, and other media apps. Develop features in your apps using music recognition and...
Cell Phonesnewjerseynewsnetwork.com

iPhone and iPad Highlights from Apple's WWDC21 Keynote

Apple concluded its annual WWDC (World Wide Developer’s Conference) keynote, and there are some big changes coming to almost every newer Apple product you own. For a lot of people software updates are incredible, for others they are annoying, and for some they are terrifying. With all the changes coming, let’s talk about some of the most exciting changes coming to the iPhone and iPad. You will find the event at the bottom to watch for yourself.
ComputersBeta News

Apple steals Microsoft's Windows 11 thunder with macOS Monterey unveil

Today at WWDC 2021, the folks at Apple talked. I mean, they talked a lot. Like, for nearly two hours, various Apple employees highlighted the company's plans for the future, including iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. While consumers are probably most excited about Apple's aforementioned mobile operating systems, other people (such as yours truly), are more intrigued by the newest version of the desktop OS. Called "Monterey," this once again looks to be the best macOS ever.
Businessreviewgeek.com

Everything Apple Announced At the WWDC 2021 Keynote

Apple just wrapped up the first day of its annual WWDC event, giving consumers and developers alike tons of new features, software, and updates to think about. Here’s everything you need to know about the iOS 15 beta, macOS Monterey, improvements to AirPods and Apple Watch, and much more. Keep...
Technologyimore.com

Apple redesigns Apple TV remote app in iOS 15

Apple announced iOS 15 at WWDC 2021 on Monday. It includes big changes to privacy, FaceTime, and more. A welcome subtle change brings a redesigned Apple TV remote app within the Control Center. Apple's new operating system for iPhone, iOS 15, includes a redesigned Apple TV remote app within the...
Podcastjournaliststoolbox.org

Podcasting

This podcast is dedicated to discussing the best narrative journalism with the reporters who write it. The goal is to understand how this work comes about, including the reporting and the writing process. Journalists have discussed everything from how they find story ideas to how they approach potential sources to how they develop story structure.
TechnologySHAPE

Apple Just Launched Its Most Inclusive Pride Band and Watch Face Yet

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Since 2016, Apple has continued to create special Apple Watch bands and faces that feature unique takes on the LGTBQ+ rainbow flag to celebrate and support Pride — and this year's creation is no exception. It is, however, more inclusive than ever before and, TBH, that might just make it the best Apple Watch Pride Edition yet.
Software9to5Mac

Stacktrace Podcast 139: “macOS Monorail”, the WWDC21 keynote review

John and Rambo discuss some of the major new announcements from Apple’s WWDC21 keynote, and how they might impact developers building apps for Apple’s platforms. Sponsored by CleanMyMac X: CleanMyMac X is the essential decluttering app for Mac. Get 5% off for a limited time. Sponsored by MacStadium: MacStadium is...
Technologystevivor.com

All of today’s Apple WWDC 2021 announcements

Apple today made a host of announcements as part of its WWDC 2021 event, and we’ve got them all for you here. iOS 15 will feature myriad improvements including changes to FaceTime that will help it to align itself as a true competitor to the likes of Zoom. FaceTime Links is a new feature that will let you schedule calls with those on Android phones or even Windows 10 PCs.
Softwareiclarified.com

Apple Introduces macOS Monterey With SharePlay, Safari Updates, Shortcuts, Universal Control, More

Apple today previewed macOS Monterey, the latest version of its operating system for Mac. macOS Monterey comes with new ways for users to connect, get more done, and work more fluidly across their Apple devices. SharePlay, a new feature in FaceTime, lets users share experiences together, and Shared with You makes it easy to discover and enjoy content shared through Messages right in Photos, Safari, Apple Podcasts, Apple News, and the Apple TV app. A major update to Safari features a gorgeous streamlined tab bar and powerful tab organization with Tab Groups, Shortcuts comes to the Mac to automate everyday tasks, and Focus helps users stay on task and reduce distractions. Additionally, Universal Control and AirPlay to Mac are new Continuity features that offer more ways to work effortlessly across Apple devices. macOS Monterey will support the broadest lineup of Macs in history, including the latest iMac, MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini, as well as Apple’s Intel-based Macs.
TechnologyMac Observer

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions Launches June 15 for Users

Tim Cook announced Apple Podcasts Subscriptions at the Apple Spring 2021 event. It will be launching June 15 after its initial May release was delayed (via The Verge). In-app subscriptions lets podcasters release paid content, or free shows with certain episodes just for subscribers. These subscriptions are ad-free. Per Apple’s webpage:
Technologymobilesyrup.com

Apple adds Spatial Audio and more to FaceTime video chat platform

Apple aims to make FaceTime a major video chat competitor with the addition of several new features. During its WWDC 2021 keynote, Apple revealed that it’s adding Spatial Audio to FaceTime, allowing users to hear their friends more naturally as they talk. This means that when you turn your head, audio will still sound like it’s coming from your phone, with noise only emitting from the ear that’s turned towards your device.