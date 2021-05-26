Cancel
San Andreas, CA

Two-vehicle collision injured one person on Mountain Ranch Road (San Andreas, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 14 days ago

Two-vehicle collision injured one person on Mountain Ranch Road (San Andreas, CA)

On Monday, one person received injured following a crash involving two vehicles on Mountain Ranch Road.

The two-vehicle crash took place at around 7:22 p.m. at the intersection with Pope Street, wherein a silver Toyota Celica and a second vehicle were involved. On arrival, emergency responders rushed one victim to an area hospital for treatment of major injuries.

Authorities have not confirmed what led to the crash and the identity of the injured person has not been released. At this time, officials have not provided any other details regarding the wreck. There is also no information available about the second vehicle.

The incident is under active investigation.

May 26, 2021

Discover more California Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading personal injury attorneys in the California region.

