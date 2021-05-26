Two-vehicle collision injured one person on Mountain Ranch Road (San Andreas, CA)

On Monday, one person received injured following a crash involving two vehicles on Mountain Ranch Road.

The two-vehicle crash took place at around 7:22 p.m. at the intersection with Pope Street, wherein a silver Toyota Celica and a second vehicle were involved. On arrival, emergency responders rushed one victim to an area hospital for treatment of major injuries.

Authorities have not confirmed what led to the crash and the identity of the injured person has not been released. At this time, officials have not provided any other details regarding the wreck. There is also no information available about the second vehicle.

The incident is under active investigation.

