Cowboys' Tyron Smith, La'el Collins fully recovered from 2020 injuries, are both 'full go' for training camp

All eyes are on the return of Dak Prescott to OTAs, and rightfully so, but the Dallas Cowboys are enjoying more good news as they slowly begin working their way to mandatory minicamp and, eventually, training camp. For along with the return of Prescott comes the return of starting tackles Tyron Smith and La'El Collins, both of whom missed most of the 2020 season with injury -- Collins actually missing the entirety of it. As CBS Sports reported in February, both were on track to be healthy by the time offseason conditioning began, and head coach Mike McCarthy has now confirmed that's exactly the case.