Chicago Cubs sign Dee Strange-Gordon to minor-league deal

The Chicago Cubs are signing former batting champion Dee Strange-Gordon to a minor-league deal, The Athletic reported Wednesday.

A two-time All-Star and a Gold Glove winner, the 33-year-old veteran primarily has been a second baseman but can also play shortstop and the outfield.

The Cubs suddenly are shorthanded in the middle infield.

Second baseman Nico Hoerner left Tuesday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a left hamstring strain. He was attempting to beat out a bunt in the fifth inning but made an awkward step at first base and tumbled after hitting the bag.

Earlier Tuesday, the Cubs placed infielder Matt Duffy on the 10-day injured list with a strained muscle in his lower back.

Strange-Gordon signed a minor-league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers on April 21 but was released on May 22 without appearing in the majors. He played in 10 games at Triple-A Nashville, batting .333 with one homer, two RBIs and two stolen bases.

An All-Star with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014 and the Miami Marlins in 2015, Strange-Gordon won the National League batting title in 2015 (.333) and led the majors in stolen bases in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Strange-Gordon is a .286 career hitter and leads all active players with 333 steals in 1,002 games with the Dodgers (2011-14), Marlins (2015-17) and Seattle Mariners (2018-20). He spent spring training this year with the Cincinnati Reds but was released in late March.

–Field Level Media

