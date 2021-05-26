Everything New on Amazon Prime Video in June 2021

The world of true crime is controversial, and becoming even more so as its popularity as a genre intensifies. While claims have been made that true crime shows and documentaries glorify killers — or exploit women and minorities — that hasn’t diminished the impact these series have on audiences. True crime has become an incredibly lucrative business. Every new streaming service has immediately jumped into the world of true crime (most recently Peacock with their John Wayne Gacy docuseries). This means the craze over true crime is here to stay, for better and worse. There’s a wealth of material to get through, and much of it is already included with services you probably utilize.