Model 629: This Might Be the Ultimate .44 Magnum Revolver

The Model 629 comes in three different barrel lengths and is part of Smith & Wesson's Performance Center lineup of highly specialized revolvers.

Smith & Wesson is without a doubt one of the most influential firearm manufacturers of the last 150 years. Indeed, the American company is known not just in the United States but also worldwide, and was in large part responsible for advancing firearm technology before and after the turn of the last century. The company’s history stretches back in time nearly 170 years —more than enough time to perfect their many semi-automatic pistol, rifle, and shotgun designs. And though revolvers are not necessarily the newest of designs, Smith & Wesson nonetheless still builds them—and they’re considered some of the best in the business.

Among the company’s many noteworthy designs, their Model 629 revolver is a cut above the rest.

The Model 629 is based around Smith & Wesson’s N-frame, a large-sized revolver frame that is sufficiently robust to handle the powerful .44 Magnum cartridge the revolver is chambered in—the same cartridge that has enjoyed the limelight since Clint Eastwood’s Dirty Harry film character famously called it the most powerful in the world. And although the .44 Magnum has long since been eclipsed by other, more powerful cartridges, it remains one of the most widely available of the powerful magnum cartridges.

The Model 629 is available in three main variants on the Smith & Wesson website: barrel lengths of 6 and 7.5 inches are shown as well as a 2.625-inch snub-nosed version.

While the snub-nosed Model 629 features basic sights and an unfluted cylinder, the longer versions are highly specialized: The 6-inch Model 629 features adjustable under-barrel weights that help reduce muzzle rise when shooting, helping to keep the rifle on-target between shots. The longer, 7.5-inch version actually comes in two variants: one with a Magna-Ported barrel which also helps reduce muzzle climb, as well as one with a muzzle brake and picatinny rail for optics mounting.

All three Model 629 variants are part of Smith & Wesson’s Performance Center lineup, a specialized category of Smith & Wesson firearms that feature various component upgrades that aid accuracy. “From hand cutting to fine tuning for precision, Performance Center firearms are top performers,” Smith & Wesson material reads. “Products from the Performance Center are the ultimate expression of old-world craftsmanship blended with modern technology.”

Though the Model 629 is indeed an excellent revolver, it doesn’t run cheap. The small snub-nosed Model 629 retails for just over $1,100, whereas the six-inch 629 retails for nearly $1,600.

Smith & Wesson clearly thought through every aspect of the Model 629 and is further proof of why the company enjoys such a solid reputation.

Caleb Larson is a defense writer for the National Interest . He holds a Master of Public Policy and covers U.S. and Russian security, European defense issues, and German politics and culture.

Image: Wikimedia Commons