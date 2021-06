Fancy scoring $10 to spend on this year’s Prime Day deals? Right now at Amazon, you can do just that if you Spend $40 or more on an Amazon eGift card. Just use the code GIFTFORP21 at checkout and you will receive your credit within two days of your purchase. What makes this promo so good? Well, technically you can send an Amazon eGift card to yourself – essentially a nice little pocket discount for the upcoming Prime Day deals. However, keep in mind that you must be an Amazon Prime member to qualify here and it is limited to once per customer.