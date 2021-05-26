Cancel
Happy Birthday Lauryn Hill: 16 Times Cameras Captured Her Beauty Perfectly

By J. Bachelor
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. More than two decades since the release of her monumental solo debut, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, L-Boogie remains one of the most acclaimed artists of all time. Though she still tours, Ms. Hill has become less visible in the public eye over the years, but her work – both as a solo act and part of 90s rap trio The Fugees – continues to entertain and inspire.

Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

5 Times Lauryn Hill’s Lyrics Inspired Us To Love Ourselves

In the late 90’s Lauryn Hill’s unwavering talent captured the heart of anyone with functioning ears. Between her poetic lyrics and extremely unique voice, her one and only album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” remains one of the top albums of our time. Released in 1998, Hill’s debut solo album was included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Rolling Stone magazine’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list, Harvard University’s Loeb Music Library, the Smithsonian National Museum of African American history, and the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.
MusicVillage Voice

When Nas and Lauryn Hill Ruled the World

Twenty-five years ago today, Queensbridge-based rapper Nas released the first single from his highly-anticipated second album, It Was Written. It had been two years since the release of his groundbreaking debut album Illmatic, which had received critical praise and garnered the attention of hip-hop fans but had not produced a commercially viable hit that would generate record sales. Then again, Illmatic wasn’t meant to be a pop album but rather a showcase of this new artist’s creative ingenuity and lyrical ability.
Designers & CollectionsComplex

Meet L’Enchanteur, the Brand Behind Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Erykah Badu, and Lauryn Hill’s Bold Jewelry

In DJ Khaled’s “Sorry Not Sorry” video featuring Jay-Z and Nas, it’s hard to miss Jay-Z’s massive ring. The video, which was directed by Hype Williams, begins with a majestic shot of Jay-Z sitting at a roulette table, smoking a cigar and wearing a ring that almost looks like an orb or crystal ball. But the ring is actually made from morganite, a stone in the beryl family that comes in a subtle shade of salmon.
93.1 WZAK

Diddy & J. Cole Connect, Playfully Re-enact Their Infamous Scrap

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Back in 2013, the world took notice of chatter that Diddy and J. Cole got into a bit of a physical kerfuffle at an industry party that thankfully didn’t escalate. Cole, who recently mentioned the moment on a recent track, connected with the original Bad Boy himself with the two playfully reenacting their fight.
Moviesindiaeveryday.com

Happy Birthday Bhavana Menon: Her 5 Best Films

This stunning South Indian actress mainly acts in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films . Born as Karthika Menon, she uses Bhavana as her .... Happy Birthday Bhavana Menon: Her 5 Best Films. This article is published at 06 June 2021 02:20 from Kannada movie latest news headlines, click on the read full article link below to see further details.
Moviesindiaeveryday.com

Happy birthday Shilpa Shetty: Azad to Auto Shankar, her 8 best South Indian films you should watch

Actor Shilpa Shetty, apart from working in Hindi films, starred in a number Telugu and Kannada films . On her birthday, a look at her films down South.. Happy birthday Shilpa Shetty: Azad to Auto Shankar, her 8 best South Indian films you should watch. This article is published at 09 June 2021 01:16 from Kannada movie latest news headlines, click on the read full article link below to see further details.
Chicago, ILwgnradio.com

Happy Birthday, ‘Uncle Lar’!

The late Larry Lujack would have celebrated his 81st birthday over the weekend. Our very own Bob Sirott sat down with the legendary “Superjock” back in 2003 for an episode of “The Friday Night Show“. Bob played a few minutes of the interview with “Uncle Lar”, where Lujack talked about how he got started in radio, those who influenced his career, and how he felt about the city of Chicago.
Moviesgranthshala.com

Lauryn Hill Auditioned for a Role in ‘Clueless’

Stacy Dash best known for her role as Dion Davenport in the 1995 coming-of-age comedy film no news. But before Dash was cast alongside his on-screen BFF Alicia Silverstone, singer Lauryn Hill readied for the part. Lauryn Hill was considered for the role of Dionys. The role of Cher was...
Atlanta, ILEffingham Radio

Happy Birthday, Gladys Knight!!!

Happy Birthday to Gladys Knight, who turns 77 today (May 28th)!!! Born in Atlanta, Knight got her start performing gospel music in her local church choir, and by the age of seven she won first prize on the TV show Ted Mack's Original Amateur Hour. Shortly thereafter, Knight helped form the Pips with her brother Merald — better known as “Bubba” — and two cousins, Edward Patten and William Guest. Sadly, Guest died at age 74 on December 24th, 2015 from congestive heart failure in Detroit.
93.1 WZAK

Tiffany Haddish To Star In And Produce Biopic On The Iconic Flo-Jo

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Tiffany Haddish has signed on to star in and produce a biopic on the iconic 80s Olympian Florence Griffith Joyner. Haddish partnered with sports content production company game1, TheHollywoodReporter reports. Haddish will work with game1 CEOs Basil...
Musicflaunt.com

Zola Courtney | Returning on The Scene With “Superstar”

Zola Courtney is here to take over the music industry with her smooth and sultry voice and kindred spirit. Hailing from Cornwall, the 22-year-old singer-songwriter prides herself in her soulful pop music that’s nothing short of honest, equipped with a lot of live instrumentation and an organic feel to it.
Celebritiesmagnetmagazine.com

Happy 91st Birthday Clint Eastwood

Happy 91st birthday Clint Eastwood. Everyone knows you directed Million Dollar Baby, Mystic River, Flags Of Our Fathers, Changeling, Hereafter and J. Edgar, but most have no idea you composed the scores for them as well. Read Jason Lytle (Grandaddy) in MAGNET on Eastwood:
CelebritiesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Happy Birthday Marilyn Monroe!

Marilyn Monroe was born on June 1, 1926. She was a model, movie star and pop culture icon. Although she died more than 50 years ago, she is still the center of our culture. We pay tribute to her memory.
Theater & Dancesoultracks.com

Happy Birthday to Rebbie and LaToya Jackson

Both sisters grew up in the musical Gary, Indiana household, the children of Joseph and Katherine Jackson. And while their brothers and their sister Janet went on to superstardom, each of Rebbie and LaToya had their own day in the musical sun. Rebbie performed occasionally with her siblings in concert...
Happy Birthday for Haley Pearson

To my beautiful, smart, and much loved daughter, Haley, who is always special, always vibrantly beautiful, and always accomplished. You have so much ahead, I know it will all be wonderful. Have a perfect birthday (complete with birthday cake for breakfast in bed). Love, Mom XOXO.