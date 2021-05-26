Amazon construction site shut down again Wednesday after eighth noose was found; FBI, Connecticut police investigating

For the eighth time since late April a noose has been discovered on the massive construction site for a new Amazon warehouse in Windsor.

The project was shut down out of concern for peoples’ safety, Scot X. Esdaile, president of the Connecticut NAACP, said late Wednesday morning.

“It’s a direct threat on your life,” Esdaile said. “This is a serious, white supremacist message being sent to our entire community. It’s sick. It’s unacceptable. We demand better.”

Local police, the FBI and state police are investigating, but there have been no arrests. Amazon is offering a $100,000 reward that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

“We’ve been told by law enforcement that this is under control, that they have everything in order and that we pretty much have nothing to worry about, and the individuals on this construction site have nothing to worry about,” Esdaile said in an afternoon news conference. “We had conversations with Amazon and Amazon said that all the protocols have been put in place and that this particular situation is once again under control. We are concerned about the Black workers and individuals on this site about the intimidation of individuals that were scared to talk in fear of losing their jobs, or fear of losing their lives.”

Windsor police said in a news release Wednesday that the noose was found mixed with electric cords used for lighting on the job site.

“These cords had not been used for more than two weeks and were being stored on a pallet amongst other electrical equipment on the floor,” the release said. “Today, when a worker went to detangle the light cords he discovered a short piece of rope which had a noose tied to one end. He immediately reported it and officers on site responded.”

The release said more than 100 employees at the construction site have been interviewed in the investigation. The site’s contractor, RC Anderson, began hiring several private duty officers to monitor the site during the day in late April after the first noose was discovered, police said. Officers have also been providing security outside of regular work hours. And Amazon has hired additional private security for the site.

Connecticut State Police said multiple agencies are monitoring the incidents and the site, alongside staying in daily contact with the NAACP.

“[Our] Major Crimes Eastern District Detectives are assigned to it,” Brian Foley, a spokesman for the state police, said. “The Connecticut Intelligence Center is also monitoring this and looking into any past or future events as well that may help provide any intelligence.”

Esdaile and Windsor Mayor Don Trinks both said they haven’t directly heard any updates from police regarding the investigation, but in an afternoon news conference Windsor police Chief Donald Melanson said there’s leads that they’re following up on, and that in all likelihood it was a worker who placed the nooses.

Cameras had also been installed on the site after a seventh noose was discovered last week and construction was temporarily halted, but not all parts of the massive building are covered, Melanson added.

”There are cameras so anyone going into the building is being videotaped going into the facility,” he said. “There are cameras that are monitoring all the stairwells and access points into the building. ... And then on each floor there are cameras positioned throughout the building to capture 360 degrees ... that are triggered by motion. ... We do have video, we are going through it with the vendor and Connecticut State Police are assisting us with that.”

The noose was found on the same day the NAACP was scheduled to meet with workers to talk about their safety in the wake of the recent discoveries. The meetings never happened following the site shutdown, but the NAACP has been in contact with a few Black workers.

Local and state leaders including Gov. Ned Lamont condemned the discovery of the nooses and urged law enforcement to aggressively investigate.

At an unrelated news conference Wednesday afternoon Lamont said the creation of the nooses “is racist provocation of the worst type.”

“God, I thought we were behind this,” he said. “As a society, certainly in the state. And I can tell you that I’m talking to Amazon, we’re doing everything we can from a security point of view, everything we can from a law enforcement point of view. But I can’t change people’s hearts. It just breaks my heart that this is still going on.”

Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz later released a joint statement calling the incidents “disgusting and hateful.”

“The individuals responsible for these actions must be held accountable, and we urge law enforcement to be aggressive in their investigation,” they said in a news release. “This repeated behavior is calculated, and clearly meant to stoke fear and encourage racism and bigotry.”

Windsor Town Manager Peter Souza said: “These acts of hate and intimidation have no place in Windsor. We continue our efforts with the FBI and Connecticut State Police to investigate and find the person or persons responsible.”

Amazon sent a similar statement in an email.

“Hate, racism or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in any Amazon workplace — whether it be under construction like this one, or fully operational,” Kelly Nantel, Amazon’s director of national media relations, wrote. “Today, the site was shut down to allow the FBI to continue their investigation following the discovery of a noose found under electrical materials. We will continue to work with all levels of law enforcement as well as our development partners, to hold the perpetrators accountable and ensure that all members of our community feel valued, respected and safe.”

The site is expected to reopen tomorrow, which Windsor Town Council Member Nuchette Black-Burke opposed.

“I would humbly suggest, leave the site shut down, let the FBI and the police do what they need to do,” she said. “It’s impacting Windsor. On our town walls, it’s becoming very divisive. It is a problem. It’s impacting us. So Amazon can take it lightly because they aren’t living it with us but as a woman of color, it’s still something totally different that people would be that bold. The eighth noose? Clearly they must want a ninth. Leave it shut down to figure out and provide real concrete answers.”

Work on the 3.6-million-square-foot building on Kennedy Road was halted last week after a piece of rope with a loop at the end was found draped over a beam. It was the seventh such display found at the facility, authorities said.

Construction again resumed within a few days.

The first noose at the site was found and reported April 27, followed by reports of five more ropes that looked similar to a noose. The ropes were hung in an area without surveillance cameras, police said. Because the site draws hundreds of employees from different companies, there has been limited information on suspects or potential leads.

Christine Dempsey can be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .

Jessika Harkay can be reached at jharkay@courant.com .