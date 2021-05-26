CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Divided US Catholic bishops will debate Communion policy

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops plans to devote part of its national meeting next month to the sensitive issue of which Catholics are worthy of receiving Communion, despite calls for a delay. Dozens of bishops had requested the USCCB president, Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez, postpone the debate until...

Axios

Andrew Yang says he officially left the Democratic Party

Andrew Yang announced on Monday that he changed his voter registration from "Democrat" to "Independent," calling the move a "strangely emotional experience." What he's saying: While Yang said he has identified as a Democrat for years and has "dozens of friends and confidantes who are entrenched in the Democratic Party," he is "confident that no longer being a Democrat is the right thing."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
