Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Basketball-centric UConn proving it's also a baseball school

wcn247.com
 2021-05-26

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn baseball coach Jim Penders doesn’t mind working at a school where it's still snowing when the season starts and fans are more concerned about 3-pointers than 3-run homers. Penders, the nephew of former college hoops coach Tom Penders, says UConn's basketball programs have help build a top athletics culture at the school, which has helped him build a nationally recognized baseball program. The Huskies, who opened their new Elliot Ballpark this season, won the Big East regular-season championship over the weekend and head into this weekend's conference tournament looking for the school's 22nd trip to the NCAAs.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Penders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Uconn#Baseball Coach#Uconn#Ap#Ncaas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Newington, CTNew Britain Herald

Newington High School valedictorian heading to UConn on pre-med course path

NEWINGTON – Before his freshman year at Newington High School, Joshua Akosa told himself he would become valedictorian and get accepted by his dream schools. The Class of 2021 graduated June 9 with Akosa at the top of his class. The valedictorian was accepted into Boston University, Harvard and the University of Connecticut, where he received a full scholarship and has decided to enroll via the pre-med course path.
Plainville, CTBristol Press

Plainville High School valedictorian headed to UConn to study mathematics

PLAINVILLE – Plainville High School Class of 2021 Valedictorian Kayla Wisz is headed to the University of Connecticut to study mathematics and credits her “hard-working parents” for motivating her to succeed. Wisz will major in mathematics, actuarial science and finance when she enters college this fall at UConn. During her...
NFLsanjosesun.com

Former UConn strength coach sues school over COVID-19 protocols

Sal Alosi, a former strength coach for the UConn men's basketball program, has sued over the school's COVID-19 protocols. Alosi claims he was let go for refusing coach Dan Hurley's demands to violate NCAA and school COVID-19 guidelines. A hearing to determine possible dismissal of the case was held Thursday, with no immediate ruling provided.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball notebook

I’m sure the roar of a full gym this Thanksgiving will take my breath away. It’s hard to even imagine a state championship game in Champaign. Those things will come in time. Right now I’m thankful for the Riverside-Brookfield Summer Shootout. R-B basketball coach Mike Reingruber has turned the area’s traditional summer high school team event into a major live period event. It’s a must-stop for colleges all around the country.
BasketballStamford Advocate

UConn's Bueckers, Stewart and Dangerfield nominated for ESPYs

UConn sophomore Paige Bueckers and alums Breanna Stewart and Crystal Dangerfield have been nominated for ESPYs. Bueckers is one of four finalists in the “Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports” category. Stewart is up for both “Best Athlete, Women’s Sports” and “Best WNBA Player,” and Dangerfield is a candidate for “Best Breakthrough Athlete.”
Berlin, CTuconn.edu

High School Students Exposed to UConn Chemistry Through Virtual Event

The UConn Department of Chemistry, working alongside the Office of Early College Programs & UConn Early College Experience (ECE), annually brings high school students from around Connecticut to the Storrs campus to see exactly what happens in their research laboratories – a tradition that continued this year, despite the challenges of a global pandemic.
Tennisprepsportsreport.com

Memorial Days School Scores a New Head Boy's Basketball Coach

Memorial Day School Athletic Director, Tyler Helmly, has announced:. "We are excited to welcome Mr. Dale Mock to the Memorial Day School family as our Men's Basketball Head Coach. Coach Mock brings new energy to our men's basketball program with his maturity and vast experience. Coach Mock earned both his...