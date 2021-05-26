Cancel
New York City, NY

Stocks wobble as investors weigh growth, inflation concerns

 16 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are wobbling between small gains and losses in early trading on Wall Street as investors continue to monitor the economic recovery and rising inflation. A variety of companies that rely on direct consumer spending, such as Nike and Gap, made solid gains. The gains were kept in check by lagging healthcare company stocks. Markets have been bumpy over the last few days as investors move past a stellar corporate earnings season and await additional clues on economic growth. The next key update comes tomorrow, when the Commerce Department releases its GDP report for the first quarter.

