Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

America's Steals and Deals: BlanQuil

By Shelby Cargill
okcfox.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleIf you're more of a homebody, then setting up a relaxing space is a must. Lifestyle Contributor Genevieve Gorder is back with an exclusive offer for the bedroom in Today's America's Steals and Deals. Grab 'BlanQuil' today and save big by visiting ASADeals.com. Knocking Inc. sponsored this segment on Living...

okcfox.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Steals And Deals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Shopping
Related
Shoppinghulafrog.com

Deals & Steals This Week

Hallmark Crown Reward Members get a free card in-store every month through the end of the year. You just need to sign up for free and they'll email you a coupon each month. Carter's is offering an extra 30% off clearance items through the end of June. We found jersey t-shirt 2-packs for as low $6.99. Inventory is moving fast, so it's a great time to stock up.
Shoppinggoodmorningamerica.com

'GMA' Deals & Steals on summer fun

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on summer fun. Gear up for an amazing summer, "GMA" viewers can score big savings on Feelgoodz flip flops, Matador travel accessories and much more for a limited time. The deals start at just $3.50 and are all at least 50% off.
Home & GardenPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Best Tiny House

Tiny houses have become a popular way to “downsize” or to save money on living in a home. Many are less than 200 square feet and cost under $100,000 when they are new. Another feature of some of these houses is that they can be built on wheels and transported from place to place. It […]
Food & DrinksPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Favorite LGBTQ+ Bars

“While Pride still might look a little different this year, bars and clubs across the United States are finding ways to safely welcome patrons back for stiff cocktails, cold beers, and some of the best local drag shows…,” wrote Ryan Cox, a senior regional manager for Yelp in the review site’s recent blog post ranking […]
Books & Literaturebookmarks.reviews

Republic of Detours: How the New Deal Paid Broke Writers to Rediscover America

The plan was as idealistic as it was audacious--and utterly unprecedented. Take thousands of hard-up writers and put them to work charting a country on the brink of social and economic collapse, with the aim of producing a series of guidebooks to the then forty-eight states--along with hundreds of other publications dedicated to cities, regions, and towns--while also gathering reams of folklore, narratives of formerly enslaved people, and even recipes, all of varying quality, each revealing distinct sensibilities. All this was the singular purview of the Federal Writers' Project, a division of the Works Progress Administration founded in 1935 to employ jobless writers, from once-bestselling novelists and acclaimed poets to the more dubiously qualified. The FWP took up the lofty goal of rediscovering America in words and soon found itself embroiled in the day's most heated arguments regarding radical politics, racial inclusion, and the purpose of writing--forcing it to reckon with the promises and failures of both the New Deal and the American experiment itself. Scott Borchert's Republic of Detours tells the story of this undertaking by delving into the experiences of key figures and tracing the FWP from its optimistic early days to its dismemberment by the House Committee on Un-American Activities.
ShoppingApartment Therapy

Get the Best Night’s Sleep for a Steal with These Prime Day Mattress and Bedding Deals

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We all know the importance of getting a good night’s sleep, and it starts with making your bedroom as cozy as possible. That means finding a top-quality mattress, as well as comfy linens and pillows. While all of these items can certainly get a little pricey, the good news is that Amazon is offering some seriously amazing Prime Day deals on mattresses and bedding right now. We’ve rounded up some of our top picks below, so add them to your cart and rest easy knowing that you got a really great deal.
HealthPosted by
The Hill

America's unhealthy lifestyles

Despite the remarkable improvements in U.S. mortality levels and longevity during the 20th century, America’s unhealthy lifestyles are undermining the nation’s wellbeing and imperiling its future. In addition to inflicting a sizable human toll, unhealthy lifestyles are exacting substantial costs from families, employers and the U.S. economy. Over the last...
Politicshmdb.org

America's Everyday Heroes

Dedicated to America's everyday heroes, Memorial Day, May 27,2002. May God bless you for your services to our country!. Erected by Holiday World / Splashin Safari. Topics. This memorial is listed in this topic list: Military. Location. 38° 7.278′ N, 86° 54.753′ W. Marker is in Santa Claus, Indiana, in...
BusinessGlobeSt.com

Report: Blackstone to Buy Home Partners of America in $6B Deal

Blackstone Group is acquiring Home Partners of America in a $6 billion deal that could be announced as soon as today, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal, which cites sources close to the transaction. Home Partners buys and rents out single-family homes, giving tenants a chance to...
Religionafa.net

Navigating Faith in Today's America

ATTENTION: Major social media outlets are finding ways to block the conservative/evangelical viewpoint. Click here for daily electronic delivery of The Stand's Daily Digest - the day's top blogs from AFA. Dr. Ray Rooney, Jr. It’s hard to be a hopeful upbeat Christian in today’s America. The steady stream of...
Homelessthefirsttv.com

America’s Cities are Crumbling

We are seeing historic crime levels across the U.S., mostly in LIBERAL-run cities. Portland, also referred to as “Dumptown,” has now become one of the worst cities in America. Homelessness is a HUGE crisis across many cities, including New York City. Yet, the liberals want to defund the police. Don’t even try to defend yourself; You’ll just get beat up and arrested for that.
Books & Literaturerealclearbooks.com

How to Describe America’s Character

In her first book, “Americanon,” the journalist Jess McHugh is interested in a different picture — one created, for better or worse, by the choices of readers. Lots of readers. This more democratic canon is less about literary acumen and more about reading as mass self-revealment: Show McHugh the books Americans have flocked to over the course of history, she suggests, and she’ll show you what it means to be American.
Travelwopular.com

America's Deadliest National Parks

National parks inspire awe in millions of visitors each year, but they can also be potentially deadly places for tourists and hikers caught unprepared. 'Understand your limits, take care': These are America's 20 deadliest national parks. Though America's national parks are generally very safe, they can also be a potentially...
Electronicsretailmenot.com

The Best Tech Steals From Walmart’s Deals for Days Sale

Content in partnership with Walmart. For as long as most people can remember, Amazon’s Prime Day has been synonymous with tech savings. That being said, Walmart’s Deals for Days is here to shake up the game and offer shoppers even more savings than before. From laptops to AirPods and LED TVs, Deals for Days is chock full of some of the best tech deals available.
Economywhatreallyhappened.com

America's Social Order Is Unraveling

What kind of nation boasts a record-high stock market and an unraveling social order? Answer: a failed nation, a nation that has substituted artifice for realism for far too long, a nation that now depends on illusory phantoms of capital, prosperity and democracy to prop up a crumbling facade of "wealth" that the populace now understands is largely in the hands of a few families and corporations, most of which pay little to support the citizenry they dominate politically and financially.
U.S. Politicsworldtruthvideos.org

George Washington's Vision for America?

This is what is recorded of the vision of General George Washington who became the first US President of America. Washington was a praying man who seemed to be a Christian follower of Jesus who is Christ. Is it true? I do not know. The first woe was the American...
Behind Viral VideosRefinery29

TikTok Convinced Me To Get The Wolf Cut – & Yes, It’s Worth The Hype

I’m restless when it comes to my hair. Never one to hang on to a style or colour for too long, I’m usually in the salon chair asking for a switch-up at least four times a year. Over the last 12 months I’ve been on a dramatic journey in terms of shades, such as red and copper, but the cut and style has remained largely the same – and I was becoming bored of it.