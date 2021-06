AP Top 25 Podcast: Start 2021 season with 5 games in 5 days

From Knoxville, Tennessee, to Tallahassee, Florida, with stops in Blacksburg, Virginia, and Atlanta along the way. On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, USA Today's Paul Myerberg joins AP's Ralph Russo to plan a road trip for the opening weekend of the college football season that will include five games in five days. Optimism is running high about a return to normal after the pandemic distorted and delayed the 2020 season. This year's five-day Labor weekend college football-fest is taking shape with game times being set for some of the marquee matchups — such as Alabama-Miami in Atlanta on Saturday of week one.