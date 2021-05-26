Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

AP Top 25 Podcast: Start 2021 season with 5 games in 5 days

wcn247.com
 16 days ago

From Knoxville, Tennessee, to Tallahassee, Florida, with stops in Blacksburg, Virginia, and Atlanta along the way. On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, USA Today's Paul Myerberg joins AP's Ralph Russo to plan a road trip for the opening weekend of the college football season that will include five games in five days. Optimism is running high about a return to normal after the pandemic distorted and delayed the 2020 season. This year's five-day Labor weekend college football-fest is taking shape with game times being set for some of the marquee matchups — such as Alabama-Miami in Atlanta on Saturday of week one.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blacksburg, VA
Football
City
Knoxville, TN
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Blacksburg, VA
College Sports
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Tallahassee, FL
Football
State
Virginia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Blacksburg, VA
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Virginia College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Top 25#Day Labor#Atlanta#American Football#Football Games#Road Games#Opening Weekend#Usa Today#College Football Season#Game Times#Matchups#Road Trip#Running#Stops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Florida StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NCAA Men's Regionals: Florida State goes low at home, Clemson and Oklahoma struggle

College golf’s championship season continues this week with men’s Division I regional play at six locations across the country. Three of the six regional championship sites will have 13 teams and 10 individuals competing, while the other three will have 14 teams and five individuals (81 teams and 45 individuals, total). Tournaments will be held from Monday, May 17 through Wednesday, May 19.
Florida StatePosted by
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Under-the-radar Florida OT prospect picks Vols

Looking for discussion on the newest member of Tennessee’s recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss Tennessee securing a commitment from under-the-radar offensive tackle prospect Brian Grant.
Arizona Statechatsports.com

Arizona men’s tennis falls to Tennessee in Sweet 16

NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, 2008 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament, 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament. Arizona men’s tennis saw its season come to an end Monday with a 4-3 loss to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. UA gave the No. 3 seed...
Tennessee Statekeepingitheel.com

Top UNC Basketball target sets visit date to Tennessee

With recruiting set to pick up here in the next few months with the NCAA lifting travel restrictions, recruits are starting to set their official visits for the Summer. That includes the UNC Basketball program who will host some prospects this June. On the top of Hubert Davis’ list for...
Florida Statebtpowerhouse.com

South Florida Transfer Michael Durr Commits To Indiana

Earlier this week, the Indiana Hoosiers got some exciting news as South Florida transfer Michael Durr announced his commitment to the program. Durr should add some valuable depth upfront behind players like Trayce Jackson-Davis. Durr is listed at 7-foot-0 and 250 pounds and has spent the last three years at...
Florida StateTomahawk Nation

The Triple Option ft. Dave Bartoo of CFB Matrix

Dave Bartoo likes what Florida State head coach Mike Norvell brings to Tallahassee. That opinion carries some weight. Bartoo is one of the top consultants for college football programs across the country. His opinion is held in high regard by many athletic directors, boosters, and coaches when it comes time to find a replacement on the staff.
Knoxville, TNwvlt.tv

Baseball Vols up to 4th in Coaches Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tony Vitello’s baseball Vols dropped two of three games to #1 Arkansas over the weekend, but they were hard fought games with Tennessee losing by only a run each time. As a result, UT holds steady in the latest polls, in fact, the Volunteers are up...
Arkansas StateStuttgart Daily Leader

No. 1 Arkansas wins series on Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Razorbacks run Rocky Top. No. 1 Arkansas took full control of the SEC with a 3-2 victory against No. 4 Tennessee on Sunday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Hogs, now 39-10 overall and 19-8 in SEC play, have won all nine of their conference series this season and own a two-game lead over second-place Mississippi State in the Western Division.
Tennessee StateWBIR

Tennessee men's tennis advances to NCAA quarterfinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee men's tennis team advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA championships on Monday with a match win over Arizona in the Sweet 16. The Vols finished on top in doubles, earning the match point, then proceeded to win three singles matches. It's the first time Tennessee has advanced to the quarterfinals since 2013, the 10th time in program history.
Tallahassee, FLchatsports.com

MGOLF: Dawgs Begin Championship Chase at Tallahassee Regional

The 11th-ranked Georgia men’s golf team will begin its quest for another national championship this week in the Tallahassee (Fla.) Regional. The Bulldogs are the No. 2 seed for the Regional, which will be held at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club. Joining Georgia and host/top seed Florida State will be No. 3 Liberty, No. 4 LSU, No. 5 Georgia Tech, No. 6 Georgia Southern, No. 7 TCU, No. 8 Indiana, No. 9 Kansas, No. 10 Southern Cal, No. 11 Ohio State, No. 12 Davidson, No. 13 Florida A&M, and No. 14 Long Island University.
Tallahassee, FLaunetwork.com

Tigers tabbed two seed in Tallahassee Regional

AUBURN, Ala. – Postseason bound for the 16th time in program history, the Auburn softball team was selected as the two seed in the Tallahassee Regional hosted by No. 7 Florida State. Auburn (27-22) will face three-seeded UCF (39-17-1) on Friday, May 21. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m....
Florida Stateseminoles.com

Florida State Earns No. 10 National Seed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — For the seventh consecutive season, the Seminoles are set to host an NCAA Regional as they are the No. 10 national seed. Florida State (39-10-1) will begin the 2021 NCAA Softball Championship at home on Friday, May 21 against Kennesaw State (26-25) at 4:30 pm on ESPN 3.
Knoxville, TNPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lady Vols to host softball regional

The Lady Vols will host a regional in the NCAA Tournament, playing its first game Friday at 2:30 p.m. EDT against Eastern Kentucky. Tennessee (41-13) is the No. 9 national seed and has a tough road if they are going to make the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Knoxville, TNnewstalk987.com

Neyland Stadium Expected to be at 100% Capacity in the Fall

University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman says Tennessee is anticipating Neyland Stadium to be at 100% capacity in the fall. Plowman joined WBIR’S “Inside Tennessee” program where she said, “We are planning on full capacity at Neyland in the fall. Barring some change in the public health status in this country, that’s where we’re headed for.”
Arizona StateKokomo Perspective

Arizona Wildcats men's tennis team falls to Tennessee in Sweet 16, ends best season in program history

The best season in Arizona Wildcats men's tennis history came to an end Monday morning in Orlando, after the UA fell to SEC champion Tennessee, 4-3, in the Sweet 16. Senior captain Alejandro Reguant gave Arizona the lead, 3-2, after a straight set win, but the Volunteers outlasted the UA to advance to the Elite Eight and putting a stop the Wildcats' historic year, which advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.
Virginia StateNBC Sports

DeMatha head coach Mike Jones joins staff at Virginia Tech

After nearly two decades coaching one of the best high school basketball programs in the country, DeMatha head coach Mike Jones is heading to Blacksburg to become an associate head coach at Virginia Tech. “DeMatha Catholic High School is so proud of and happy for Coach Jones. His tenure as...
Texas Statechatsports.com

Texas Football: Finebaum thinks Jimbo is a ‘safer bet’ than Sark

SEC Nation host Laura Rutledge jokes with Paul Finebaum about the rain hitting his bald head at Ayers Hall before the Alabama game Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. Ut Bama 08. A big looming debate involves which head coach between the Texas football program and...
Florida StateTomahawk Nation

FSU softball earns the tenth national seed in the NCAA Tournament

Florida State (39-10-1) earned the 10th national seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Seminoles are seeking to return to the College World Series in Oklahoma City for the first time since they won the championship in 2018. FSU has 10 College World Series appearances. The Seminoles will host the Tallahassee...