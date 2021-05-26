AP source: Hornets pick up option on Borrego's contract

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have picked up the team option on coach James Borrego’s contract for next season, said a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the Hornets do not publicly release information about staff contracts. Borrego is 95-124 in three seasons with the Hornets, including a 33-39 mark this season. The Hornets qualified for the play-in tournament as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference but were eliminated after being routed 144-117 by the Indiana Pacers. The Hornets had reached as high as fourth place in April, but injuries and COVID-19 issues sidelined the likes of Gordon Hayward, LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Malik Monk, and the team began to slide.