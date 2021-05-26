Prince George’s County To Lift Mask Mandate On Friday

Fewer than 1% of Maryland’s COVID-19 tests in the past week have come back positive, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office said Wednesday. Montgomery County led the way, at 0.45%, while Prince George’s County, which once had one of the highest positivity rates, was at 1.22% — still above the average, but far lower than earlier this year. The City of Baltimore also showed marked improvement, coming in lower than the average at 0.88%.