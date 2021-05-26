Cancel
Public Health

Prince George’s County To Lift Mask Mandate On Friday

By Colleen Grablick
DCist
DCist
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Wednesday that the county will lift its mask mandate on Friday, May 28. Masks will still be required in schools, health care settings, and on public transportation, in line with Gov. Larry Hogan’s statewide order lifting mask requirements earlier this month. A business may decide whether or not it will continue to require masks, and Alsobrooks called on residents to continue to respect these policies.

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

