Prince George’s County To Lift Mask Mandate On Friday
Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Wednesday that the county will lift its mask mandate on Friday, May 28. Masks will still be required in schools, health care settings, and on public transportation, in line with Gov. Larry Hogan’s statewide order lifting mask requirements earlier this month. A business may decide whether or not it will continue to require masks, and Alsobrooks called on residents to continue to respect these policies.dcist.com