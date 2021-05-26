EURO 2020: Fans moving across borders will be complicated

ROME (AP) — Fans traveling across borders to attend European Championship matches face a complicated array of entry requirements amid the coronavirus pandemic. But UEFA maintains that the 11 host cities spread around the continent are all accepting visiting fans. UEFA spokesman Thomas Giordano says “none of the countries has put any prohibition on foreign fans." But he adds that there are some countries where visitors need to undergo quarantine and where ticket holders would need to arrive 10 days in advance. Capacity at Wembley Stadium for the group stage is limited to 25% but officials are hoping for an increase for the semifinals and final.