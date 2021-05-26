Oliver Glasner leaves Wolfsburg to coach Frankfurt
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Oliver Glasner has been hired to coach Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt. The move comes two weeks after his Wolfsburg team secured a place in the Champions League. Glasner signed with Frankfurt through June 2024. Wolfsburg finished one place above Frankfurt in the league. Frankfurt paid an undisclosed fee for Glasner. The Austrian had another year on his Wolfsburg contract. Glasner’s move continues a rapid turnover of coaches at top Bundesliga clubs.www.wcn247.com