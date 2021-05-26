Senior Bowl, NFL to hold combine for top HBCU prospects

Interested in attending a PBR Tennessee event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. This year's Top Prospect Games has been one of the most highly anticipated events, as it would mark the first appearance for D1 coaches back on the recruiting trail. It certainly did not disappoint, as around 90 of the best uncommitted rising seniors showed out over the two days of workouts and gameplay. The event featured ten arms that were 85+, including three trickling into the 90s, paired with some wicked off speed offerings. Positionally, thirty-two players eclipsed 90+ on the Trackman exit velo and eleven averaged 85+ during their rounds of BP. Below we'll dive into the quick hits of show out performances: