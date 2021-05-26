Cancel
Senior Bowl, NFL to hold combine for top HBCU prospects

 2021-05-26

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The Senior Bowl and the NFL will host a combine for top prospects from Historically Black Colleges and Universities next January. The inaugural HBCU combine, scheduled for Jan. 28-29 in 2022, will be similar to the NFL combine with interviews and on-field and medical evaluations. It will be held at the University of South Alabama and will feature select players from four HBCU conferences _ the Southwestern Athletic Conference, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference _ and other HBCU institutions. No HBCU players were drafted this year.

