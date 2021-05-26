EURO 2020: International soccer's constant drive for change

“It’s nuts how quickly your emotions can change – that one minute pretty sums up the magic of football for me.” Under sunny Californian skies, Darren Anderton has taken a break from changing nappies to reflect on a match that changed the course of Euro 96, and sent him and his team-mates on a journey that, even 25 years on, still maintains an air of magic.Then with Spurs, Anderton was part of the last England side to meet Scotland at a major tournament. And on a blisteringly hot Wembley day, he experienced pretty much every emotion the sport has...