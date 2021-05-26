EURO 2020: International soccer's constant drive for change
GENEVA (AP) — The European Championship has helped make constant change the norm in an era of radically rethinking how and where to play international soccer. Euro 2020 will start on June 11 with a radical hosting plan. Twenty-four teams will play games in multiple countries across the continent. It follows changes made for Euro 2016. There was a 24-team format five years ago instead of the usual 16. Euro 2020 at least retains the traditional four-team groups which will soon be dropped from the World Cup. Euro 2024 will be a traditional tournament played only in Germany.