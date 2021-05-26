2 Ajax teenagers in squad as Dutch head to Euros

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Netherlands coach Frank de Boer has included two teenagers in his squad for next month’s European championships. Both defender Jurriën Timber and midfielder Ryan Gravenberch are the latest products from the prodigious Ajax youth program. De Boer was able to be a bit more risky in his choices since teams at the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament have been allowed to name 26-player squads instead of 23 to help them cope with the coronavirus pandemic. The coach has been forced to revamp his defense because captain Virgil van Dijk is out recovering from knee surgery. Among those dropped from the initial 34-man squad were Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn and Aston Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi.