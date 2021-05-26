Auditor’s report on dairy confirms industry flaws
The Vermont State Auditor’s report, which tells us that the cost to taxpayers for supporting the Vermont dairy industry during the period 2010-2019 has been very high but stops short of saying largely ineffective, has already stimulated the predictable responses from the industry’s apologists: that “agriculture isn’t an optional industry, but rather a necessity for people’s collective survival,” that “our state would look significantly different if we were seeing strip malls instead of red barns and black-and-white cows,” that “agriculture is a multibillion-dollar economic driver in Vermont,” and finally “beyond the economic impact, farming is a huge part of Vermont’s identity.”mountaintimes.info