Auditor’s report on dairy confirms industry flaws

The Baughn Street issue is being driven by one party, the YMCA. They chose to build a facility which did not meet even their original needs. This left the YMCA with no ability to expand on their original lot. Not surprisingly, they have outgrown the limitations of their building, and now they are financing a decision that will endanger the safety of many of our residents. While the neighbors are the most obvious victims, what about those rushing to CHI Mercy Hospital, only to be met with possible traffic congestion?