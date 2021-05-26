Cancel
Auditor’s report on dairy confirms industry flaws

mountaintimes.info
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vermont State Auditor’s report, which tells us that the cost to taxpayers for supporting the Vermont dairy industry during the period 2010-2019 has been very high but stops short of saying largely ineffective, has already stimulated the predictable responses from the industry’s apologists: that “agriculture isn’t an optional industry, but rather a necessity for people’s collective survival,” that “our state would look significantly different if we were seeing strip malls instead of red barns and black-and-white cows,” that “agriculture is a multibillion-dollar economic driver in Vermont,” and finally “beyond the economic impact, farming is a huge part of Vermont’s identity.”

