The KISS PR Press Release Service Is a Great Way To Leverage the Clubhouse
Have you seen people holding popular conversations in a room where everyone wants to be a part of?. “If you love to be a part of popular conversations, then you will love Clubhouse. Yes, Clubhouse in its truest sense is a social media revolution that caught the attention of the bigshots like Tesla CEO, Elon Musk. It is an invite-only chat app that is available on the iOS platform.” Qamar Zaman CEO of KISS PR for telling brand story.www.bigeasymagazine.com