Wednesday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. — VIRTUAL — Marv Elliott, treasurer of Rutland County Audubon, will present a free Zoom birding program on May 12 at 6:30 p.m. This photo talk will follow a camping trip by Marv and his wife, Sue, from their home in Vermont to Alaska. Their photos will show the transition from eastern to western species, with the highlight being their stay at Denali National Park. To receive an invitation to participate in the Zoom program, email [email protected]