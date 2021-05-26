Cancel
NBA

Jayson Tatum suffers eye injury as Celtics get crushed by Brooklyn Nets 130-108 in Game 2 of NBA Playoffs

By Brian Robb masslive.com
Keene Sentinel
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe Celtics put up some fight as underdogs against a loaded Nets squad in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals but that effort did not carry over to Game 2. Boston not only lost the game in a rout but lost All-Star Jayson Tatum in the third quarter with an eye injury in the 130-108 blowout defeat. The win gives Brooklyn a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series with Game 3 looming on Friday night at the TD Garden.

