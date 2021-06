Philadelphia, Pa. --The Department of Health continues to push safety for children who have not received vaccine shots. DHS and its Office of Child Development and Early Learning, or OCDEL, along with the Department of Health, want to reiterate guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC recommends that children under the age of 2 do not wear face coverings. Children between the ages of 2 and 12, however, should wear a face covering in public settings, at events and gatherings, and anywhere indoors when they will be around other people outside of their household.