Martin wins Stage 17; Bernal loses 3 seconds of Giro lead
SEGA DI ALA, Italy (AP) — Irish cyclist Daniel Martin won the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia to complete a set of Grand Tour victories. Egan Bernal had three seconds shaved off his overall lead and saw one of his main rivals gain some significant time after a disappointing day in the high mountains. Martin attacked at the start of a tough climb to the summit finish and rode solo to victory to add to his two stages wins in both the Tour de France and the Spanish Vuelta. João Almeida was second and Simon Yates crossed the line in third to move into third place overall. Yates is 3 minutes, 23 seconds behind Bernal. Bernal saw his lead cut slightly to 2 minutes, 21 seconds ahead of Damiano Caruso.