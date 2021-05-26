Martin wins Stage 17; Bernal loses 3 seconds of Giro lead

Around twenty riders lay stricken and needing attention shortly after a first mass fall on the Tour de France opening stage including four time champion Chris Froome. Unlike the earlier crash caused by a fan, the second came as the peloton was going around 40 mph some 3 miles from the finish line. A first fall happened some 25 miles away from the finish line of stage one of the Tour between Brest and Landerneau. A fan brandishing a sign brought down German rider Tony Martin who was riding near the head of the pack and close to excited roadside spectators. The Jumbo-Visma rider fell, bringing down a huge number of fellow peloton members behind him. The crash held up the race for five minutes while bikes and bodies were untangled.