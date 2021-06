FLINT – Sarah Marvin of Byron and Alex Facundo of Davison have been named the Kiwanis Club of Flint’s Student-Athletes of the Year for 2021. Marvin made the Division 3 All-State basketball first team for three straight years and was the 2019 state champion in the shot put and discus. She won regional titles this year in both events and is ranked No. 1 in Michigan in the discus.