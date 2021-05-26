Cancel
Economy

EU deal on Alitalia's successor in sight - EU Commission

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 15 days ago

BRUSSELS, May 26 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday indicated a deal was possible with Italian authorities on a successor to its lossmaking flag carrier Alitalia after a meeting between European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager and Italy’s industry minister.

“The Commission and the Italian authorities have reached a common understanding on the key parameters to ensure economic discontinuity between ITA and Alitalia,” a Commission spokeswoman said.

She said talks would now continue at technical level while an ongoing investigation into the 1.3 billion euros of state aid granted to Alitalia was in the final stage. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alison Williams)

