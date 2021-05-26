Arsenal: Marseille pushing for welcome Matteo Guendouzi deal

Playing a friendly match with a selection is not a definitive choice and several examples of players who have changed teams exist. We can in particular think of Diego Costa who had played a friendly match with Brazil before making a career with Spain. Since September 2020 the rules have changed slightly. Thus, to change selection, you must not have played more than three matches after your first selection, you must be under 21 years old during your last selection for the national team, three years have passed after the last match played with this selection and finally not to have taken part in a World Cup or a Continental Cup. So with the old regulation, Ruben Aguilar and Houssem Aouar could still have had a choice. The first got to know the French team during the rally last November and played against Finland (2-0 defeat). His father being Spanish, he could also have chosen La Roja. For Houssem Aouar, who played on October 7 with the Blues against Ukraine (7-1), it was possible to change selection and opt for Algeria. However, they played with the Blues when they were over 21.