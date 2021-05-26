Cancel
Lauren Bauer testifies on the future of SNAP: Moving past the pandemic

By Lauren Bauer
Brookings Institution
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChair Hayes, Ranking Member Bacon, and Members of the Committee:. Thank you for the opportunity to address the committee this afternoon. My name is Dr. Lauren Lowenstein Bauer, and I am a Fellow in Economic Studies at the Brookings Institution where I am affiliated with The Hamilton Project. I conduct research on issues of economic and public concern, including human capital development and safety net programs. One of my areas of expertise is federal nutrition assistance programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP; formerly known as the Food Stamp Program).

