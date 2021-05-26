Lauren Bauer testifies on the future of SNAP: Moving past the pandemic

Both of us remember the moment in 2015 that leaders from all 193 countries at the United Nations unanimously agreed to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). After three years of negotiation, at the precipice of finalizing the framework, we spent several hours working feverishly among a small group to hammer out final details. We knew it had to be right, as over the course of the negotiations, countries as well as policymakers, researchers, activists, and civil society had come to realize that our combined social, economic, and environmental futures were intertwined. The SDGs provided a vision we all wanted to support and achieve — and the joy and solidarity in the room when we hit on the final resolution was palpable and inspiring.