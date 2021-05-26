Cancel
Boise, ID

Boise State football: A more familiar scene this fall

Idaho's Newschannel 7
 15 days ago
We knew this was coming, but the fact that Boise State made such a big deal of it was telling. There will indeed be full capacity at Albertsons Stadium in the upcoming season. To athletic director Jeramiah Dickey, that means selling the place out. “This is the launching pad to do that,” said Dickey at Tuesday’s announcement. He added that there will be “more announcements in the next month to six weeks” that impact fans. It impacts players, too. “Being able to play in front of their families, their friends and Bronco Nation is a big deal,” coach Andy Avalos said.

www.ktvb.com
