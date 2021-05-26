Cancel
Upcoming Webinar: Best Practices: Lumber Inventory Management

By Paladin
lbmjournal.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the lumber shortages and price spikes that began in 2020 and continue unchecked so far in 2021, effective inventory management is more important than ever. In this 30-40 minute webinar, Charles Owen, chief experience officer at Paladin Data Corporation, will share practical, tactical insights to help you improve your inventory processes and boost your company’s bottom line.

