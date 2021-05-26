Miami-Dade Partners With Florida Power & Light To Detect Human Trafficking

A Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge rules against the last call for alcohol at 2 a.m. in South Beach. The judge says this is an unlawful order since it's a zoning issue, not an alcohol restriction one, and needed a super majority of 5 out of 7 commissioners voting for it. Only 4 out of the 7 voted for the rollback. Miami Beach Vice Mayor Michael Gongora is against the early closing time, saying it won't do much to curb rowdy parties and violence anyway. The city is appealing the decision. Commissioners ultimately want voters to decide. They're taking a 2nd vote later this summer to put the 2 a.m. rollback as a referendum on the November ballot.