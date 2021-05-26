Miami-Dade Partners With Florida Power & Light To Detect Human Trafficking
Miami-Dade Police and County joining forces to train Florida Power and Light employees how to identify and report signs of human trafficking. The employees are taking an online course showing them how to properly identify and report suspicious signs like lots of traffic in-and-out of a home, numerous mattresses on the floor and people appearing bruised and battered. Caridad Mas-Batchelor with the Miami-Dade Police Department's Human Trafficking Unit says the training is needed this is a huge problem in our community. The FPL employees acting as the eyes and ears for police marks the first-of-its-kind, public-private partnership to increase reporting of human trafficking.wflanews.iheart.com