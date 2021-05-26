Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami-dade County, FL

Miami-Dade Partners With Florida Power & Light To Detect Human Trafficking

Posted by 
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Miami-Dade Police and County joining forces to train Florida Power and Light employees how to identify and report signs of human trafficking. The employees are taking an online course showing them how to properly identify and report suspicious signs like lots of traffic in-and-out of a home, numerous mattresses on the floor and people appearing bruised and battered. Caridad Mas-Batchelor with the Miami-Dade Police Department's Human Trafficking Unit says the training is needed this is a huge problem in our community. The FPL employees acting as the eyes and ears for police marks the first-of-its-kind, public-private partnership to increase reporting of human trafficking.

wflanews.iheart.com
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Police#Traffic Police#Human Eyes#Florida Power Light#Dade Police Department#Fpl#Florida Power And Light#Community#Suspicious Signs#Numerous Mattresses#Reporting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Human Trafficking
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Florida's Brightline Project Ramps up

Those in the Orlando area are seeing road closures along SR-528 as work continues on the new futuristic Brightline transportation tunnel. The 600 foot long concrete structure being erected resembles an aircraft hanger and is quickly taking shape near Canaveral Groves. The Brightline is a 30 foot tall train tunnnel just east of I-95 and will allow future passenger trains to cross between the north and south sides of the Beachline expressway by traveling beneath traffic according to Florida Today.
Tampa, FLPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa Judge Hears Arguments In Cruise Ship Fight

It's the Sunshine State versus the Centers for Disease Control before a federal judge in Tampa hearing arguments today in the state's bid to block federal restrictions on cruise ships. Ft. Lauderdale attorney Dawn Meyers says it'll be interesting to see if an injunction is granted since the CDC's sailing order has been tweaked since it was first announced in October. The state is arguing the guidelines are arbitrary and unconstitutional, violating a federal law governing administrative practices. A ruling is expected soon, since the majority of cruises resume launching from Miami and Ft. Lauderdale in July.
Tampa, FLPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Woman Found Dead at Skyway Believed Murdered

TAMPA -- The woman found dead at the Sunshine Skyway is now believed to be a security guard who mysteriously disappeared from her job a short time beforehand. Hillsborough deputies say a relative called to report the guard missing from her post at the Beach Walk Condominiums. Deputies found her car in the complex parking lot. At almost the same moment, St. Petersburg Fire Rescue was working on a fire in the woods near the Skyway rest stop. They discovered a body, which detectives say is the missing guard.
Florida StatePosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Florida Man Attacks Person With Sword Over TV Remote

(Titusville, FL) -- A Florida man is accused of stabbing another man with a sword in a fight over a television remote. Titusville Police records show Christopher Glynn is under arrest and facing a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The Orlando Sentinel reports the altercation started because...
Miami Beach, FLPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Judge Rules Miami Beach's 2 a.m. Alcohol Rollback Is "Unlawful"

A Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge rules against the last call for alcohol at 2 a.m. in South Beach. The judge says this is an unlawful order since it's a zoning issue, not an alcohol restriction one, and needed a super majority of 5 out of 7 commissioners voting for it. Only 4 out of the 7 voted for the rollback. Miami Beach Vice Mayor Michael Gongora is against the early closing time, saying it won't do much to curb rowdy parties and violence anyway. The city is appealing the decision. Commissioners ultimately want voters to decide. They're taking a 2nd vote later this summer to put the 2 a.m. rollback as a referendum on the November ballot.
Kendall, FLPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

3 People Dead, 6 Injured After SW Miami-Dade Grad Party

Miami Dade Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting in SW Miami Dade county. Three people are dead, including a corrections officer, and six are reportedly injured after a graduation party in Kendall. The Florida Department of Corrections identified the officer who died as Corrections Officer Tyleisha Taylor. Director...
Hialeah, FLPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Miami-Dade Launches "Operation Summer Heat" After Deadly Mass Shooting

South Florida police taking a preemptive strike against any more mass shootings. Less than a week after a mass shooting leaves 2 dead and 21 injured in Hialeah, South Florida police join forces to launch "Operation Summer Heat" The goal is to prevent shootings before they even happen. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says police will be working with 17 code enforcement strike teams looking for illegal businesses adding to the problem. The Feds are now trying to help track down the 3 mass shooters. There's a 130-thousand-dollar reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
Belle Glade, FLPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

1 Dead In Workplace Shooting In Belle Glade

A workplace shooting is under investigation in Belle Glade. Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies found one man dead near the entrance of the Sugar Cane Growers CO-OP around 11 a.m. Friday and arrested another man with a handgun. Investigators say it appears the shooting was planned, but a motive is...
Wellington, FLPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Wellington Man Charged In Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Granted $100K Bond

A Wellington man charged with conspiring to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election results may get out of jail as soon as this weekend. A federal judge on Thursday ruled that 44-year old Jason Dolan is not a threat to society as prosecutors claim and granted him $100,000 bond. But U.S. attorneys asked for a stay on his release while the feds decide if they might appeal the decision.
Wellington, FLPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Palm Beach County Man Faces Charges In U.S. Capitol Riot

A Wellington man is facing a federal judge in West Palm Beach on charges connected to the January 6th Capitol riot. 44-year old Jason Dolan is charged as part of an indictment of 15 people accused of being in a militia-styled group called the Oath Keepers, traveling to Washington to try and stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election.
Ponte Vedra Beach, FLPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Governor says state budget is veteran friendly- takes swipe at Dr. Fauci

Governor Ron DeSantis says the $101 billion state budget he just signed is very military and veteran friendly-- "Our budget that we did has $28 million for Florida military families as well as supporting the military presence in Florida," Governor DeSantis said Friday at the American Legion Palm Valley in Ponte Vedra Beach. "We did $2 million for Florida's defense support task force."