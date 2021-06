WATCH LIVE: fuboTV (free trial); Sling; Peacock. None of the 16 highest seeded women’s singles players remain alive in the tournament. Thursday’s first semifinal will pit No. 31 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, of Russia, against unseeded Slovian Tamara Zidansek. After that match, unseeded Russian Barbora Krejcikova, who upset American 17-year-old Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals, will face No. 17 Maria Sakkari of Greece.