The Wombats deliver a slow burning ‘Method to the Madness’
How do we know life is truly returning to normal? The Wombats are back releasing new music. England’s most dependable band re-emerge today (May 26) with a slow burner of a track called “Method To The Madness,” and it serves as the trio’s first new sonic treat since 2018 album Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life. It feels like the beginning of something, and that’s worth getting excited about; but thematically, the caustic track is so much more. When Matthew “Murph” Murphy declares “Fuck my sadness,” followed by a barrage of similar sentiments, well, we felt that.vanyaland.com