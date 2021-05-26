Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Wombats deliver a slow burning ‘Method to the Madness’

By Michael O'Connor Marotta
vanyaland.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow do we know life is truly returning to normal? The Wombats are back releasing new music. England’s most dependable band re-emerge today (May 26) with a slow burner of a track called “Method To The Madness,” and it serves as the trio’s first new sonic treat since 2018 album Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life. It feels like the beginning of something, and that’s worth getting excited about; but thematically, the caustic track is so much more. When Matthew “Murph” Murphy declares “Fuck my sadness,” followed by a barrage of similar sentiments, well, we felt that.

vanyaland.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#The Wombats#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicStereogum

DARE – “Different Method”

The Orange County trio DARE is the type of straight-edge hardcore band who will just bellow the phrase “straight-edge” a bunch of times mid-song. They’re a band working within a lineage, and they’re proud to show that off. They also do that lineage proud. DARE’s version of hardcore is direct and fearsome and impassioned and also pretty catchy. The band released their OC Straight Edge demo back in 2017, and they’ve released a bunch of spare tracks and a self-titled EP in the years since. (Also, drummer Anaiah Lei’s one-man project Zulu released a great EP My People… Hold On last year.) Today, DARE announce their debut album.
MusicL.A. Weekly

Hope Tala is Feeling Mad

Hope Tala is Feeling Mad: London-based artist Hope Tala has released a new single, “Mad.” The song is her first release since her well-received Girl Eat Sun EP. “It’s a shame, that I love you, and you don’t feel the way I do,” she sings mournfully as the song starts. Later, she says that it makes her mad, and she’s “tearing my hair out.” Damn!
Musicthis song is sick

Tame Impala Shares Cryptic New Video for Something Coming This Fall

Tame Impala took to socials this morning to share a cryptic new video teasing… something. The clip is certainly an announcement for new content of some sort, but we’re left to speculate as to what it exactly could be. Some of the only concrete details revealed was a release date of “09/21,” a hashtag of #AionWell.
MusicAlternative Press

Kat Cunning’s “Boys” is filled with love, acceptance and support—listen

Non-binary artist and actor Kat Cunning has released their latest track, “Boys.” The new single expresses pride for the LGBTQIA+ community and offers a source of support for those who live beyond binaries and gender restrictions. The new song is a personal and powerful story highlighting one of Cunning’s friends...
Musicwrir.org

Solstice Groove

It’s the longest day but it’s drying out. Tune in for new music from Helado Negro, The Go! Team, Amythyst Kiah, Piroshka, Aldous Harding, Efterklang and Dr. Pete Larson and his Cytotoxic Nyatiti Band. Show Archive. Play show / Add show to playlist. Playlist:. Amythyst Kiah, “Black Myself”. from Wary...
TV & VideosSlate

Slate News Quiz, Slow Burn Edition

Welcome to a special edition of the Slate News Quiz! This quiz will test your knowledge of your favorite podcast, Slow Burn. Using captivating archival tape and a wide range of interviews with politicians, intelligence officials, and journalists, host Noreen Malone took listeners this season through the conditions and circumstances that led the United States to invade Iraq. But how much did you really learn?
MusicPosted by
GlobalGrind

Tune In! 18 Songs That Feel Like Summer

Summer 2021 is here and after more than a year on lockdown, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation is ready to get vaccinated and go outside!. There are so many reasons to love this time of year. From the birds chirping outside to the sun staying out longer, it feels good and has a way of naturally reenergizing the mind, body, and soul. It’s a time for family cookouts and cocktails with friends, bumming it at the beach and pool, meeting new people, and possibly even dating new people if cuffing season didn’t go as planned.
MusicNME

Tame Impala share psychedelic ‘Rushium’ teaser video

Tame Impala have begun hinting at something for September with the release of a cryptic teaser video advertising a fake drug called Rushium. Released today (June 22), the minute-long clip is stacked with trippy and abstract imagery: sprawling sand dunes, metallic liquid flowing and contorting, and a kaleidoscopic mashup of a brain and electrical cords.
TV Seriesdramabeans.com

Mad for Each Other

Mad for Each Other: Episodes 4-9 (Series review) What a fun little drama this has become! It gives me what I want in the zany rom-com department, but there’s an emotional depth here that continues to impress. As we dig into the middle half of Mad for Each Other, we learn more about our characters, and watch how their relationship evolves.
Musichiplatina.com

Feel Empowered This Summer with These 10 Latinx Songs

What better way to transition to a post-pandemic life with none other than a playlist of empowering songs. We have experienced a lot this past year so listening to some music with powerful, uplifting messages is a sure way to bring buenas vibras into our lives. Artists like Bad Bunny always make us want to dance with classic reggaeton beats and lyrics touching on equality. Selena Gomez recently embraced her Latin roots through her music with the release of her Spanish album and the track “Adios” is a must-listen. We have put together a playlist of 10 songs with great beats and even better lyrics that you will love to help kickstart Summer 2021.
Mental Healtheomega.org

The Stress Is Gone Method

This workshop is by application only. Please submit your materials according to the directions on this page. Break free from stress and reconnect with your source of inner strength with Brett Cotter, founder of Stress Is Gone. All participants are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated for COVID-19...
Podcasttalkmarkets.com

Meme Madness

In this week’s podcast, Andy and Jake take dive into the ongoing debate on whether enhanced unemployment benefits has led would-be workers to stay home. They also talk about the return of meme madness to Wall Street.
Video Gamesgamingnexus.com

Roguelite Source of Madness is pure Lovecraft

Source of Madness is an upcoming side-scrolling roguelite with a Lovecraftian world as the setting. “Take on the role of a new Acolyte as they embark on a nightmarish odyssey. Uncover the cosmic secrets of the Loam Lands and The Tower of Madness, the moon’s mysterious Citadel.”. Premiering recently at...
Mental Healthvoticle.com

The Obsession Method Course

Do each one appropriately following each and every other, along with then for some reason… you will definately get make sure girls drop in love with you. At this point you comprehend precisely why that guys making use of the ridiculous beard becomes numerous girls. Be you, be new, in addition to concentrate on enhancing yourself to be a bit more eye-catching utilizing mindset. The Innovative outcome is an excellent approach to buy yourself a girl to experience you above texts due to the fact most individuals has their distinct texting type. In case you have pretty much any more ways to have a girl to adore you, leave a opinion less than and I'd love to deliver these people to aid a lot more folks. The e-publication contains particulars, plus it can be easy-to-adhere to. However, Kate Spring’s Obsession Method is different from other approaches. It is a process removed from the most updated personality and also mental health analysis executed by Harvard School together with many other respected companies.
Movies1428elm.com

Slow and Scary wins the race: In defense of slow burn horror

Sometimes, slow burn horror films are just what the doctor ordered because horror isn’t just horror. There are many different sub-genres in this multi-faceted type of film, and I’m not talking just slasher, home invasion, found footage or body horror. Horror offers comedy, gore, action and social commentary, but it...
MusicStereogum

Sleater-Kinney – “Method”

Later this week, the great indie rock institution Sleater-Kinney will release their new album Path Of Wellness, their first since becoming a de facto duo after the departure of longtime drummer Janet Weiss. We don’t really know how that will sound! Judging by the early singles, though, the album marks a sort of retrenchment. After experimenting with glimmering keyboards and glammy textures on 2019’s The Center Won’t Hold, Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker, producing themselves for the first time, are going back to a relatively low-key and less punk-inspired take on the homespun indie rock of their early records.
Beauty & Fashiongoodmenproject.com

‘Cruella’ Is Mad, Bad, and About Family

In Director Craig Gillespie’s “Cruella”, 12-year-old Estella, played by cute vulnerable Tipper Seifert-Cleveland, is expelled from private school. Estella is the genius little girl born with black and white hair, who dreams of being a fashion designer. She refers to her darker side, her darker persona as Cruella, who relentlessly fights back against bullies, who out her for being different.