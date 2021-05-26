Shepherd saves 6 runners at ill-fated Chinese ultramarathon
Twenty-one runners died at the 100K Huanghe Shilin Mountain Marathon in northwest China on Saturday after the weather turned mid-race and temperatures dropped dangerously low. When this happened, the race’s 172 participants found themselves stranded on the ultramarathon course and completely unprepared for such a dire situation. Six runners found refuge in a cave near the race route, though, thanks to a local shepherd named Zhu Keming who had turned to the shelter himself when conditions on the mountain worsened. Zhu is now being hailed as a hero, as he likely saved the lives of the six runners he ushered into the cave.runningmagazine.ca