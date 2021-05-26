Cancel
Tennessee State

Tennessee lawmakers discuss I-40 bridge repairs

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
wmcactionnews5.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee state representatives came to town Wednesday to discuss the latest developments for repairs to the I-40 bridge. State Reps. Joe Towns and Dwayne Thompson, who are also on the House Transportation Committee, focused on the legislature’s review of the current state of the Tennessee Department of Transportation repairs and what will be needed in the future to ensure the state’s major bridges are secure.

Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Government
