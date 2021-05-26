Cancel
Beltrami County, MN

DNR stresses urgency after 12 more CWD cases in Beltrami County deer

Crookston Daily Times
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Board of Animal Health (BAH) announced that 12 additional white-tailed deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) as part of its ongoing investigation of a farm in Beltrami County. The DNR believes the situation at the Beltrami County deer farm significantly changes the risk assessment and concern about CWD in Minnesota.

www.crookstontimes.com
Related
Lakeland, MNredlakenationnews.com

Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Thursday

The state reported 1,011 new COVID-19 cases today along with 19 new deaths, three of which occurred in the Lakeland viewing area:. a Beltrami County resident between 75-79 years old. two Itasca County residents, one between 60-64 years old and the other between 90-94 years old. The cases came from...
Beltrami County, MNbemidjinow.com

Ditch spraying on county roads starts May 24

The Beltrami County Highway department will soon begin roadside ditch spraying along county roads. Starting May 24, selective herbicides will be used that control brush and noxious weeds such as spotted knapweed, thistle, tansy, and wild parsnip. The herbicides reportedly allow grass to grow, but landowners who do not want...
Beltrami County, MNredlakenationnews.com

GENERAL NOTICE OF ROADSIDE DITCH SPRAYING ALONG COUNTY ROADS

Beltrami County will be performing roadside vegetation control along Beltrami County Highways beginning May 24, 2021. We will be spraying for Spotted Knapweed, Thistle, Tansy, Wild Parsnip, and brush. Some or all of the county roads in the following townships will be sprayed:, Turtle Lake, Durand, Maple Ridge, Alaska East, Nebish, Northern, Turtle River, Port Hope, Hagali, Hines, Taylor, Moose Lake, Birch, Summit. We are putting out this notice because you may have property adjacent to the roadside scheduled for treatment. Selective herbicides will be used that control the brush and noxious weeds but allow the grass to grow. All herbicides have been fully tested and are approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. If you do not want spraying adjacent to your property you MUST place “Begin of no spray” and “End of no spray” signs at the beginning and end of your segment in the ditch clearly visible to the spray contractor. A map of the roads that we will be spraying along with a list of the roads or road segments can be found on the Beltrami County Website. If you have any questions or concerns, please call the Beltrami County Highway Department at 218-333-8173.
Beltrami County, MNBemidji Pioneer

JOHN EGGERS COLUMN: What can you do if the fish don’t bite?

Lake Julia is a slow starter. With the water temperature in the 50s, I don’t expect much action on opening day. Of course, I am not the best fisherman in the world so don’t base your fortune on what I say. I will be trying for anything that bites including bullheads. Yes, I will be that desperate. I just know that I will be needing some alternative things to do if there isn’t too much or any action on the water. You might be in the same boat with me.