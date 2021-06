Group weekend is here and for the private schools, they finally get to retake the track after over a week off. Here’s all you need to know ahead of Non-Public B action. Trinity Hall junior Cameryn Keane (1:00.15), St. Dominic senior Milani Bethel (1:00.70) and Roselle Catholic freshman Chloe Smith (1:01.13) project to go stride for stride in the 400-meter dash. A win would go a long way for Bethel as she would have a chance to go 4-for-4 in her events being the top seed in the 400 hurdles and 200 as well as third in the 100 hurdles.