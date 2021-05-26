Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colonie, NY

SPOTTED: Colonie beats Albany on Senior Night

By Jim Franco
Posted by 
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QvfsR_0aC7Mrr000

COLONIE — On Senior Night, the Colonie girls beat Albany 19-6 in a Suburban Council matchup at the high school.

Abigail Mesick and Shannon Coyle had four goals and three assists each for the home team while Belle Boardman had four goals and an assist. Abbie Irons had three goals and four assists, Aimee Rodriquez had two goals and an assist and Elizabeth Mazzie and Sara Kelly each had a goal.

Cassidy Foley and Liv Nevo had three goals each for Albany.

In goal, keeper Morgan Dence had nine saves for the Garnet Raiders while Quavvianna Timmons Olivia Minarich combined for 10 for Albany.

Colonie will next play at Nisky on Thursday, May 27, and host Columbia on Tuesday, June 1.

Click on a photo below to view a slideshow of the rest or Click Here if you are in a news app for the slideshow.

Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
569
Followers
472
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colonie, NY
Colonie, NY
Education
City
Albany, NY
Colonie, NY
Sports
Albany, NY
Sports
Albany, NY
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Night#Olivia#Home Team#Suburban Council#The Garnet Raiders#Nisky#Host Columbia#Colonie Beats#Spotted
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
Latham, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

North Colonie mourns, celebrates one of their own (w/ photo gallery)

LATHAM — An emotional, heart-warming, heart-wrenching candlelight vigil was held on the Shaker campus to honor Destiny Greene, the 15-year-old sophomore shot and killed last month in Albany. Family members, classmates and school and governmental officials spoke of an intelligent, kind, fun-loving young woman with goals and plans and tried together to make sense of […]
Albany, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

POINT of VIEW: The sheriff rides into Albany

Sheriff Craig Apple and his deputies are now in the City of Albany instituting what is essentially the broken window method of fighting crime. From May 25 to June 2, he said deputies pulled over 355 vehicles for minor stuff. But, that led to deputies making 36 arrests. I think...
Albany, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

SPOTTED: The Empire win season opener, 65-60

ALBANY — The Albany Empire kicked off the inaugural National Arena League football season on Saturday, May 29, with a 65-60 win over the Columbus Lions. Receiver Darius Prince scored six touchdowns for the Empire in front of a thin but loud crowd of 2,735. Capacity at the Times Union Center was limited to under […]
MusicPosted by
Spotlight News

Katie Louise, In the Valley performing at Frog Alley on June 13

SCHENECTADY — After voyaging across the country to follow her dream last year, Katie Louise is back in town for a show. The 23-year-old pop singer and retired classical pianist will perform with In the Valley at Frog Alley Brewing on Saturday, June 13. The show is free and will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Louise teased a potential collaboration between the two acts during the show.
Albany, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Five Questions: Tandra LaGrone

Tandra LaGrone is executive director at In Our Own Voices, a Capital District nonprofit working to ensure the physical, mental, spiritual, political, cultural and economic survival and growth of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people of color communities. Previously, she was director of Girls Incorporated of the Greater Capital Region, one of the country’s […]
Voorheesville, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

POINT OF VIEW: Exciting times for next year

Frank Marci is the Superintendent of Voorheesville Central Schools, where he has held the position since 2019. The educator has worked throughout the Capital District as an educator for more than 20 years. Prior to taking the helm in New Scotland, he was the superintendent at Duanesburg and previously a music teacher in the Salem […]
Colonie, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

HVCC to teach aeronautical tech at airport

COLONIE — Hudson Valley Community College will begin teaching a class in aviation maintenance in a hangar at the Albany International Airport starting this fall. The newly created Aeronautical Technology Institute and Aviation Maintenance Technician School will be certified by the Federal Aviation administration to offer degree and certificate programs, as well as non-credit and short term workforce training programs, to future and existing aircraft mechanics.
Albany County, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

FROM THE EDITOR’S DESK: What are your credentials?

Michael Hallisey is Spotlight Newspaper’s managing editor. Through his career he has earned New York Press Association awards for his coverage on education, local government, and arts and entertainment. Okay, Hivemind, I’ve got an important task in which I am in need of your assistance. What shall I wear today?
Bethlehem, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

SPOTTED: CBA beats Bethlehem, 9-6

COLONIE — CBA jumped out to a 6-0 lead against Bethlehem and hung on for a 9-6 win in a Suburban Council matchup on Tuesday, May 25. Jackson Spikereit had three goals and two assists to lead The Brothers while Eli Hannoush had three goals and Logan Murphy had two goals. Tyler Richards had four […]
Clifton Park, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Nomad Coworks opens in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK — As the world wakes up from its year-plus COVID-19 hiatus, many working professionals are finding their work situation taking on a more permanent status. While many offices wanted to see employees in person five (or more) days a week, more and more companies are now transitioning to flexible schedules or allowing employees […]
Bethlehem, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Schools: Wear your masks Monday

Editor’s note: Administrations from both Bethlehem Central and Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk had informed families as early as Friday that they would wait for more direction from the state Education Department before making changes to their virus mitigation policies. The previous version of this article did not make that fact clear.   ALBANY — A Friday letter from […]
Bethlehem, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Public to decide referendum in Bethlehem General Election

DELMAR — Bethlehem Town Supervisor David VanLuven has already suggested holding the referendum in November to decide on the funding package for the proposed $5.2 million Delaware Avenue Complete Streets Project. All but $728,000 of the proposed cost has state and federal monies earmarked for the project. VanLuven shared the...
Albany, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

SPOTTED: Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra

ALBANY — The Memorial Day Weekend weather left something to be desired for outdoor lovers in need of sun, fun and lively music, but that was resolved once the Empire State Plaza stage hosted Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra on Wednesday, June 2. Before the pandemic, the plaza would host several events in the […]
Albany, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

RETIRING RETIREMENT: Climber shows how it’s done

By ROBERT LACOSTA This article is the first one in a series. Dennis O’Leary is not a big kid because he’s a 76-year-old rock climber and spelunker. But he has hosted thousands of little and medium children and adults of any size to his indoor climbing and caving paradise called Albany’s Indoor Rock Gym. It’s […]