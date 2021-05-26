Cancel
Ryan Reynolds says he deals with anxiety: 'You're not alone'

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 14 days ago
Ryan Reynolds posted about his anxiety on Instagram in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds discussed his struggles with anxiety on Instagram in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, which takes place throughout May.

The actor posted a note about his anxiety on Wednesday and said that he is mentioning this in late May due to overscheduling himself.

"And one of the reasons I overschedule myself is my lifelong pal, anxiety. I know I'm not alone and more importantly, to all those like me who overschedule, overthink, overwork, over-worry and over-everything, please know you're not alone," Reynolds said.

"We don't talk enough about mental health and don't do enough to destigmatize talking about it. But, as with this post, better late than never, I hope...," he continued.

Reynolds will next be seen in action sequel The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek. The film is set to hit theaters on June 16.

The 44-year-old will also appear in FX's Welcome to Wrexham, a docuseries that follows Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's purchase of a Welsh football club.

